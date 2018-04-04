NWS Report:12 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland on April 3

A farm east of Matthews, Missouri has extensive damage from Tuesday's severe storms, but the surrounding farm community has already stepped in to help clean up the property.
Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Fulbright is an American scholarship program that offers opportunities for recent graduates and graduate students to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries.
The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
Statewide more than 13,000 kids are in foster care, and last year southeast Missouri had more than 1,600 enter the foster program, more than any other region in Missouri.
A lockdown is lifted after an incident at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 7.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
