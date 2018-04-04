NWS: 9 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

A farm east of Matthews, Missouri has extensive damage from Tuesday's severe storms, but the surrounding farm community has already stepped in to help clean up the property.

Nearby farmers and friends of the Hawes family use heavy equipment like this excavator to clean up storm damage on the farm family's property. Wind from Tuesday's storm cause a storage shed to crumple and trap farm vehicles underneath.

Nearby farmers and friends of the Hawes family use heavy equipment like this excavator to clean up storm damage on the farm family's property. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.

There were two tornadoes reported in Hickman County, Ky., one in Massac County, Ill., one in Williamson County, Ill., one in Livingston County, Ky, in Saline County, IL, one in Dunklin County, Mo, one in New Madrid County, Mo and one in Stoddard County, Mo.'

Stoddard County

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirms a tornado touched down on April 3 in Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to the damage survey, the twister started 4.25 miles southeast of Penermon, Mo.

The EF0 tornado had winds up to 85 mph and traveled 4.5 miles with a width of 100 yards.

The damage survey states several windows were broken, with partial loss of metal oof covering and the top broken off of a chimney on a home. Another home sustained a loss of a few shingles. Two barns had partial loss of metal roofing and walls blown off. A garage sustained a loss of shingles nd had large entry door blown in. Several trees had large limbs broken off. Several wooden power poles were blown partially over.

New Madrid County

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirms a tornado touched down on April 3 in New Madrid County, Missouri.

The damage survey shows an EF1 with winds up to 110 mph high traveled 2.5 miles with a width of 125 yards.

The tornado began at 6:14 p.m., 3 miles northwest of Matthews, Mo.

A large farm building was completely destroyed, along with portions of the same building lofted over one mile away.

Four barns or garages sustained damage, with portions of these structures blown away or damaged. A grain bin was blown in on one side. One home had a rear porch roof blown off, a broken window, and large sections of shingles torn off. Another home had a broken window. Several trees were also broken.

Dunklin County

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirms a tornado touched down on April 3 in Dunklin County, Missouri.

Damage survey reports show an EF1 with winds of 90 mph traveled 6.7 miles with a width of 200 yards.

It began around 6:06 p.m., 3.3 miles south/southeast of Arbyrd near the intersection of County Roads 627 and 638 and ended at 6:15 p.m., 1.4 miles south/southwest of Hornersvile.

The tornado turned northeast after crossing Route K.

The most significant damage was along County Road 657 south/southwest of Hornersville. It dissipated in the swap conservation area.

The twister damaged homes, outbuildings, trees, power poles and center pivot irrigation systems.

Three machine sheds were damaged at a farm in Dunklin County, as well.

Livingston County

In Livingston County, Ky., an EF2 touched down near Burna with winds of 125 mph. The path was more than 4 miles and the width was 300 yards.

Dozens of trees were snapped. One two-story home was twisted on its foundation. All basement walls were cracked and water lines broke. Part of the roof was lifted and the east facing wall was torn off and furniture sucked into the the yard.

A tree fell on a horse and killed it.

Four vehicles were destroyed; one rolled 50 feet. A few outbuildings were destroyed as well.

Hickman County

The NWS confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County. The tornado had winds up to 100 mph and a path of 1/3 of a mile. It touched down four miles northwest of Clinton.

Trees were snapped and uprooted and a roof was ripped from a barn and thrown 50 feet into the woods. A metal roof was peeled back on a house and a tree fell on a mobile home and destroyed the structure.

A second tornado in Hickman County was an EF1 as well. It hit seven miles northeast of Clinton. All of the walls were blown out of a chicken barn.

According to NWS, a tornado appeared to have touched down in Energy, Ill and Massac County, Ill. Crews are still assessing the strength.

Massac County

According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 tornado touched down in Massac County, Illinois.

The tornado had winds up to 85 mph and a path of 75 yards.

It touched down 1 mile northwest of Metropolis, Ill.

Williamson County

The Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlow signed a disaster declaration on Wednesday morning at the recommendation of Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Director Kelly Urhahn.

The National Weather Service said the tornado in Williamson County was an EF1 with 105 mph winds that started in Carterville and ended 1.25 miles east of White Ash, Ill.

At least two dozen homes received roof and siding damage along with hundreds of trees snapped, uprooted and otherwise damaged. Businesses had windows were blown out and roof damage. Barns and sheds had roof and other damage. Several power poles were snapped.

The Williamson County EMA confirmed that a tornado developed in the county on Tuesday and caused significant damage to homes and businesses.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Teams from the EMA, assisted by personnel from the Franklin County EMA, conducted a field damage assessment of all residential and business structures that were affected.

Officials from the American Red Cross were also deployed to reach out to citizens affected to help with recovery efforts.

Williamson County officials are asking citizens to report significant structural damage or any assistance needs to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

A First Alert Action Day was declared for the entire Heartland on Tuesday because of the expected severe weather.

Saline County

Saline County in Illinois was another hard-hit area.

The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado touched down 7.5 miles southwest of Galatia, Ill. and ended 1.5 miles northeast of Raleigh, Ill.

The EF2 tornado has winds of 125 mph and destroyed three homes and damaged over a dozen others. Dozens of barns and other structures were destroyed or heavily damaged. Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted.

We talked to one man who was helping a neighbor clean up.

"It is just kind of amazing when you do see the way that the storm does react, the way that it does kind of bounce around and everything towards the damage that was done," Norman Wiemken said. "As you can kind of see the barn here was hit and the barn next to it just had a middle section of the roof taken off of it. The house, the other barn, the office, they're all completely fine."

There were several people at the property at the time the storm hit.

As soon as they heard the warnings, everyone went to a storm shelter until the worst was over. Despite the extensive damage there, no one was hurt.

