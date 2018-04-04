NWS: 6 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

A farm east of Matthews, Missouri has extensive damage from Tuesday's severe storms, but the surrounding farm community has already stepped in to help clean up the property.
Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Where would people say is the least exciting city in the show me state? Well, according to business insider, it's the Cape Girardeau Area. The financial website offered a list of the most exciting and most boring cities in each state and Cape came out on the bottom. People in Cape tend to disagree. "I think it's a little unfair," said Sarah Ressel. "I mean when you compare us to a city that's already really really well established, like St. Louis, of course, we'r...
A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Five tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.
The 50th year commemoration program regarding the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. took place at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Phone lines are down at the 911 center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
