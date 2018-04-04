NWS: 4 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

Four tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Williamson County, Illinois on Wednesday, April 4 following severe weather the night before.

The NWS confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County. The tornado had winds up to 100 mph and a path of 1/3 of a mile. It touched down four miles northwest of Clinton.

Trees were snapped and uprooted and a roof was ripped from a barn and thrown 50 feet into the woods. A metal roof was peeled back on a house and a tree fell on a mobile home and destroyed the structure.

A second tornado in Hickman County was an EF1 as well. It hit seven miles northeast of Clinton. All of the walls were blown out of a chicken barn.

One of our damage survey teams confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down approximately 7 miles northeast of Clinton, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/2uwobt5p9Z — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) April 4, 2018

According to NWS, a tornado appeared to have touched down in Energy, Ill and Massac County, Ill. Crews are still assessing the strength.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 tornado touched down in Massac County, Illinois.

The tornado had winds up to 85 mph and a path of 75 yards.

It touched down 1 mile northwest of Metropolis, Ill.

The Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlow signed a disaster declaration on Wednesday morning at the recommendation of Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Director Kelly Urhahn.

The Williamson County EMA confirmed that a tornado developed in the county on Tuesday and caused significant damage to homes and businesses.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Teams from the EMA, assisted by personnel from the Franklin County EMA, conducted a field damage assessment of all residential and business structures that were affected.

Officials from the American Red Cross were also deployed to reach out to citizens affected to help with recovery efforts.

Williamson County officials are asking citizens to report significant structural damage or any assistance needs to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

A First Alert Action Day was declared for the entire Heartland on Tuesday because of the expected severe weather.

Saline County in Illinois was another hard-hit area.

As the sun came up on Wednesday morning, you could get a better idea of the widespread damage. Some homes were blown off of their foundation, roofs were blown from the tops of barns and massive trees were uprooted.

We talked to one man who was helping a neighbor clean up.

"It is just kind of amazing when you do see the way that the storm does react, the way that it does kind of bounce around and everything towards the damage that was done," Norman Wiemken said. "As you can kind of see the barn here was hit and the barn next to it just had a middle section of the roof taken off of it. The house, the other barn, the office, they're all completely fine."

There were several people at the property at the time the storm hit.

As soon as they heard the warnings, everyone went to a storm shelter until the worst was over. Despite the extensive damage there, no one was hurt.

In Missouri, three machine sheds were damaged at a farm in Dunklin County.

