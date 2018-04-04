18-year-old arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an extended recovery time following a crash in Christian County.
A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.
Jordan I. Blye, 18, of Paducah, told deputies he had just smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like temperatures this morning are in the 20s and the colder air will hang around all day.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.
