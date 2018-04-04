18-year-old arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Jordan I. Blye, 18, of Paducah, told deputies he had just smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

An 18-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday night by deputies who reported an equipment violation.

On April 3 around 11:45 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Toyota Matrix passenger car on John Puryear Drive for an equipment violation.

Jordan I. Blye, 18 of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to less than five pounds, and drug parahernalia -buy-possess.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and said they detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside. Blye told deputies he had just smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop according to officials.

Blye then produced a small amount of suspected marijuana to the deputies. During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they located drug paraphernalia, such as digital scales, next to where Blye had been sitting.

As the search continued, deputies located over a pound of suspected marijuana in Blye’s possession. They found $390 in US Currency from Byle’s possession, which is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales according to deputies.

Blye was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

