Lanes blocked on I-24 eastbound after crash in Christian Co., KY

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an extended recovery time following a crash in Christian County.

They said crews had to offload the truck involved and will attempt to lift the truck in the next half hour.

KYTC reported that will require the one open lane at the 71 mile marker to be blocked again.

This is near the Christian-Trigg County Line. However, KYTC said there is still a substantial traffic backup.

A self-detour via I-24 Exit 65 to US 68 East, then South on KY 117 through Gracey to return to I-24 at the I-24 Gracey/Newstead Exit 73 would still likely save some time and reduce the backup according to officials.

Crews estimate this will take about one and a half hours.

