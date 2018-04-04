Lanes cleared after crash on I-24 eastbound in Christian Co., KY

A crash has backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County.
Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Cleanups are in progress at Hurricane Cemetery in Carterville after storms take down multiple trees
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two men on April 2 after a drug deal.
A Zeigler, Illinois police officer made a methamphetamine lab bust on March 4.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
Young Isabella Pieri relied primarily on her father to teach her how to take care of herself, after her mother died.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.
The pups patiently posed for photos during their trip to Disneyland.
