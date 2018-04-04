First Alert: Feels like temps below freezing all day

It is looking more likely rain will change to a wintry mix and then snow Friday (Source: KFVS)

All of the Heartland needs to protect their plants and crops (Source: KFVS)

It's going to be a cold one.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like temperatures this morning are in the 20s and the colder air will hang around all day.

Thankfully, we will have lots of sunshine but temperatures this afternoon will still only climb into the 40s to lower 50s. Much of the Heartland is under a Freeze Warning tonight.

Widespread, damaging frost is likely. Protect your plants and crops if you can. Our next big precipitation event will move in Friday evening into Friday night.

This will start as rain and likely change to a wintry mix and then snowfall. Accumulating snow is possible in some areas, but it's a little soon to pinpoint exact amounts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved