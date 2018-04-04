First Alert: Cold afternoon, light freeze tonight

It is looking more likely rain will change to a wintry mix and then snow Friday (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said it is a lot colder this afternoon but it is also much calmer.

We are expecting a light freeze tonight as temperatures will fall rapidly after midnight.

Skies will remain clear this evening and winds will relax after sunset.

Temperatures this evening will fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.



Thursday we will see clouds increase as well as the wind speed throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Widespread, damaging frost is likely. Protect your plants and crops if you can.

Our next big precipitation event will move in Friday evening into Friday night.

This will start as rain and likely change to a wintry mix and then snowfall. Accumulating snow is possible in some areas, but it's a little soon to pinpoint exact amounts.

