This week in country music: 1989 Keith Whitley

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Time for some musical memory makers.

This morning we check out country radio from the first week in April, 1989.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Don Williams at number five with Old Coyote Town.  It was the fourth single from his album Traces.

Shenandoah was in the number four spot with The Church on Cumberland Road.  It went on to become the group's first number one single.  It spent two weeks at the top of the chart.  Believe it or not it was the first time ever that a country music band's first number one single spent more than one week at the top.

Checking in at number three was Vern Gosdin with Who You Gonna Blame it on This Time.  Gosdin wrote the song with legendary songwriter Hank Cochran who's most famous for writing I Fall to Pieces for Patsy Cline, Make the World Go Away by Eddy Arnold and George Strait's Ocean Front Property.

Speaking of George, this week in '89 saw him in the number two spot with Baby's Gotten Good at Goodbye.  It's one of Strait's 60 number one hits.

And in the top spot was Keith Whitley with I'm No Stranger to the Rain.  It was the last single released before Whitley's death.  You probably remember the video.  It had Whitley and his band performing the song at the Douglas Corner Cafe in Nashville.  I'm no stranger to the rain, But there'll always be tomorrow, And I'll beg, steal, or borrow a little sunshine.

