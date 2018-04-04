What you need to know April 4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 4

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It's a cold morning in the Heartland (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) It's a cold morning in the Heartland (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 4.

First Alert Forecast

It will be sunny today, but highs will only get into the upper 40s or lower 50s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels like temperatures will be in the 20s as we start our day, this morning. It will be cold tomorrow morning, too.

There is a freeze warning in effect for Thursday morning. Actual air temperatures will fall into the 20s. Spring growth could be impacted. 

Friday night, rain changes into a wintry mix and then into snow by Saturday morning. Accumulations are possible, but the weather team can’t say right now how much snow we might get.

There are still some question marks, but more light precipitation will move into the Heartland Sunday night and it might turn into a wintry mix, as well.

Making headlines

  1. A First Alert Action Day was in effect across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes, read about the damage.
  2. Voters took to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections. Here are the results. 
  3. MoDOT is replacing the Interstate 55 bridge and redeveloping the highway that passes through underneath. 
  4. As the severe weather picks up, Jackson County EMA Deputy Coordinator says it's best to be prepared.
  5. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin proclaimed that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff for fallen Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham.

Trending web stories

The shooter who opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA, Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam.

A social studies teacher who allegedly hosted a white supremacist podcast has resigned.

Otters in Florida attacked and killed an elderly couple's dog near the water.

A peeping tom was caught in the act at St. Charles Co. department store.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

