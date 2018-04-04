What you need to know April 4

Jordan I. Blye, 18, of Paducah, told deputies he had just smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop.
KYTC reported that the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked by a crash at the 71 mile marker in Christian County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like temperatures this morning are in the 20s and the colder air will hang around all day.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week.
Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say four crew members are presumed dead following a Tuesday helicopter crash.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
