What you need to know April 4

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 4.

It will be sunny today, but highs will only get into the upper 40s or lower 50s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels like temperatures will be in the 20s as we start our day, this morning. It will be cold tomorrow morning, too.

There is a freeze warning in effect for Thursday morning. Actual air temperatures will fall into the 20s. Spring growth could be impacted.

Friday night, rain changes into a wintry mix and then into snow by Saturday morning. Accumulations are possible, but the weather team can’t say right now how much snow we might get.

There are still some question marks, but more light precipitation will move into the Heartland Sunday night and it might turn into a wintry mix, as well.

The shooter who opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA, Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam.

A social studies teacher who allegedly hosted a white supremacist podcast has resigned.

Otters in Florida attacked and killed an elderly couple's dog near the water.

A peeping tom was caught in the act at St. Charles Co. department store.

