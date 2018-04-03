Cards drop a close one in Milwaukee

Cardinals fall below 500 after a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers have acquired infielder Breyvic Valera from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league outfielder Johan Mieses.
Yoenis Cespedes drove in three runs and newcomer Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead double to lead Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 in their opener Thursday.
Boston catcher Oscar Hernandez, Chicago Cubs pitcher David Garner, St. Louis pitcher Matt Pearce and Pittsburgh shortstop Andrew Walker have been suspended for 50 games each under baseball's minor league drug...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 Tuesday night in the stadium where his father played much of his Hall of Fame career.
