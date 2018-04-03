Cards drop a close one in Milwaukee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cards drop a close one in Milwaukee

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MILWAUKEE, WI (KFVS) -

Cardinals fall below 500 after a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dominic Leone gave up back to back two-out home runs to Christian Yelich and Ryan Bruan in the 9th.

The Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season.

