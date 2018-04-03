Burch wins Sikeston mayor race

Steven Burch won the Sikeston, Missouri mayor race on Tuesday, April 3.

Final results showed 832 voted for Burch and 223 voted for John Graham.

It was the first time in almost a decade that there was more than one person running for mayor in Sikeston.

In 2015, Burch ran for mayor of Sikeston uncontested, this year John Graham is also running for the seat.

