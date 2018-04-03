Burch wins Sikeston mayor race - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burch wins Sikeston mayor race

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Steven Burch won Sikeston mayor race. (Source: KFVS) Steven Burch won Sikeston mayor race. (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Steven Burch won the Sikeston, Missouri mayor race on Tuesday, April 3.

Final results showed 832 voted for Burch and 223 voted for John Graham.

It was the first time in almost a decade that there was more than one person running for mayor in Sikeston.

In 2015, Burch ran for mayor of Sikeston uncontested, this year John Graham is also running for the seat.

You can click here to check more results.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:20:31 GMT

    Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.

    Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.

  • GRAPHIC: Man accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live

    GRAPHIC: Man accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:35:35 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:35:35 GMT
    The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera. (Facebook/KPRC/CNN)The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera. (Facebook/KPRC/CNN)

    The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.

    The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.

Powered by Frankly