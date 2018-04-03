Voters approve Jackson, MO public safety sales tax - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voters approve Jackson, MO public safety sales tax

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Voters approve Jackson public safety sales tax. (Source: KFVS) Voters approve Jackson public safety sales tax. (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs released the following statement:

“Keeping Jackson safe is our highest priority. We’re proud to live in a community with residents who understand and support that priority, especially as our city continues its current trajectory of growth and improvement. The passage of the ½ cent sales tax will allow the City of Jackson to move forward with critical improvements to our public safety, ensuring we remain proactive in our efforts and that we maintain the quality of life factors we all value.

“I thank our voting constituents for taking time to learn about these public safety needs and supporting the City, alongside our police and fire departments, in addressing those needs. Thanks also goes to the Board of Aldermen for their commitment to keeping Jackson safe, strong and growing.”

