Sikeston, MO felon found guilty on gun, drug charges

A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Rasheik Harris, 33, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun and 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

After searching the vehicle he was driving he was arrested for driving by suspended. A search revealed meth, heroin, cash and a gun.

DPS was assisted by the DEA and ATF.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Harris is expected to be sentenced in July 2018 in Federal Court.

