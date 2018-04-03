Haywood City, MO felon found guilty on gun, drug charges

, Rasheik Harris, age 33 of Sikeston was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (Source: DPS)

A Haywood City, Missouri man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Rasheik Harris, 33, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun and 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. He was also found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a jury trial according to the United States Attorney's Office in Missouri.

Harris appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. Official documents said the trial established that on March 9, 2017, Harris had been stopped by Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officers. He was seen driving with a suspended license according to officials.

Officers discovered a loaded revolver in the driver’s side door pocket of the vehicle at the time Harris was arrested. Officers said they recovered 94 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales, $1,796.00 in drug proceeds, and a small amount of heroin and fentanyl.

According to officials, Harris told officers that he had been to St. Louis the day before where he obtained four ounces of methamphetamine, which he brought back to the Sikeston area.

Documents said Harris has prior felony convictions for distributing a controlled substance near a school and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to officials, Harris is facing 10 or more than 40 years of incarceration plus a fine of not more than $5,000,000 and a supervised release term of not less than four years. Harris is set for sentencing before the Honorable Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on July 3, 2018.

