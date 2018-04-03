Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Hopkinsville, KY officer

Flag will be flown half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of fallen officer. (Source: Raycom Media)

Kentucky will fly flags at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, April 4 until sunset Thursday, April 5, 2108.

Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for fallen Hopkinsville Police Department Officer Phillip Meacham.

“There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another,” said Gov. Bevin. “We are grateful for the ‘Thin Blue Line,’ and urge Kentuckians to join us in honoring the life of Officer Meacham.”

Officer Meacham was killed off-duty Thursday evening in Hopkinsville, Ky. after being pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer. Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and 9-year-old daughter.

Gov. Bevin is encouraging all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join this show of support for Officer Meacham’s family and the community of Hopkinsville.

