Evening classes canceled at Murray State due to pending severe weather

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled.

This is at the main and regional campuses, and it is due to potential severe weather on April 3.

