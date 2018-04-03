Evening classes canceled at Murray State due to pending severe weather

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled. (Source: Murray State University)

This is at the main and regional campuses, and it is due to potential severe weather on April 3.

