Missouri audit finds overpayments to unemployed

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Steven Burch won the Sikeston, Missouri mayor race on Tuesday, April 3.
Steven Burch won the Sikeston, Missouri mayor race on Tuesday, April 3.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.
Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.
An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.
An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.