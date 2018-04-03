Corps: Greenville, MO daytime boat ramp free to use

According to the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Greenville boat ramp is now free to use. (Source: USACE, Facebook)

There is no day fee at that ramp only.

The Corps reminds the public to wear a life jacket and be safe.

