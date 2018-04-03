Corps: Greenville, MO daytime boat ramp free to use - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Corps: Greenville, MO daytime boat ramp free to use

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
According to the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Greenville boat ramp is now free to use. (Source: USACE, Facebook)
GREENVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Greenville boat ramp is now free to use.

There is no day fee at that ramp only.

The Corps reminds the public to wear a life jacket and be safe.

