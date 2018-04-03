Bicycles valued at $10K stolen from Paducah, KY business

Police are investigating a burglary at a business in Paducah, Kentucky.

It happened March 30 at Paducah Running and Cycling Company at 102 S. 31st Street.

According to police, someone broke into the business through a window and took two bicycles. A white baby blue Revolution mountain bike costing $7,000 and an iridescent purple Ozonys trail bike valued at $3000.

Anyone with information about the bicycles or the break-in is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

