Dive team searches swampy area in Scott County, Mo

Several items were pulled from the water (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

A Scott County investigation brings members of the Missouri Highway Patrol dive team to a swampy area near Scott City, Mo.

Sheriff Wes Drury said the search near the intersection of Highway AB and Highway K is part of an ongoing investigation.

Our crew on the scene saw four dive team members using metal detectors pull several objects from the water.

Drury would not say exactly what crews hoped to find. He did say the investigation will continue, regardless of the outcome of the search.

Crews spent several hours at the scene Tuesday.

