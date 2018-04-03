Cardinals to unveil new multi-level gathering area at Busch Stadium

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
The name of an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail on April 2 at 5:26 p.m. has been released.
Kentucky will fly flags at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, April 4 until sunset Thursday, April 5.
Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled.
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.
