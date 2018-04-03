2 kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Martin, TN

Two people were robbed at gunpoint and driven around before being let loose in Martin, Tennessee, according to police.

It happened at the Station Apartments in the 200 block of W. Peach Street sometime on March 29.

According to police, two males reported to police on March 30 having been robbed at gunpoint at the parking lot by two masked persons the night before.

They were driven around the city and several items were stolen from them. One person, who was masked, hit them a number of times in the face with a pistol.

The victim's keys were thrown on the ground when they arrived back at the parking lot and the suspects ran away.,

The incident is under investigation by the Martin Police Department.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.