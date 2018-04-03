Blues' Gunnarsson out 6 months to heal torn ACL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues' Gunnarsson out 6 months to heal torn ACL

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will miss at least six months (Source: KFVS) St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will miss at least six months (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will miss at least six months on the ice after surgery to repair a torn ALC in his left knee.

The Blues say the 31-year-old Gunnarsson was hurt during the first period of the Blues' 4-1 win over Vancouver on March 23. In 63 games this season, the Swede had five goals and four assists along with 22 penalty minutes.

Earlier this week, the Blues said forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. Upshall was injured Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

St. Louis also is without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (hip injury) and winger Robby Fabbri (knee) as it chases a playoff spot.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

