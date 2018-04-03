Kentucky ethics commission holding sexual harassment hearing

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
The name of an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail on April 2 at 5:26 p.m. has been released.
Kentucky will fly flags at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, April 4 until sunset Thursday, April 5.
Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled.
