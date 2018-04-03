Woman injured in rollover crash on ramp near Sikeston, MO

One woman was injured in a crash in Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS)

-A single-vehicle crash injured one person Tuesday, April 3 near Sikeston, Missouri.

Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a 27-year-old female was driving on the ramp onto I-55 near Sikeston.

It happened around just after 8 a.m.

He said she ran off the ramp and overturned.

The was flown to a hospital in the area according to Broom.

