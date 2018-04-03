Woman injured in rollover crash on ramp near Sikeston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman injured in rollover crash on ramp near Sikeston, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
One woman was injured in a crash in Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

-A single-vehicle crash injured one person Tuesday, April 3 near Sikeston, Missouri. 

Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a 27-year-old female was driving on the ramp onto I-55 near Sikeston.

 It happened around just after 8 a.m.

He said she ran off the ramp and overturned.

The was flown to a hospital in the area according to Broom. 

