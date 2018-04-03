Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office investigating string of burglaries

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a 27-year-old female was driving on the ramp onto I-55 near Sikeston.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries in the Grand Rivers area.
A tutor and Key Club sponsor at Murphysboro High School has been suspended from his duties.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.
Beer company Stella Artois is recalling of its beer after saying some packages may contain glass particles.
