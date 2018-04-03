Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office investigating string of burglaries

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries in the Grand Rivers area. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries in the Grand Rivers area.

According to the sheriff's office, they believe the burglaries are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 270-928-2122. They say you can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.