Murphysboro H.S. tutor suspended from duties; investigation ongoing

A former teacher and Key Club sponsor at Murphysboro High School has been suspended from his duties.

According to Murphysboro Superintendent Chris Grode, Bob Hall was suspended and the school alerted authorities to the situation. The investigation is ongoing with the Murphysboro Police Department.

Grode said Hall has been a Key Club sponsor since the '70s. He said Hall is retired but was a tutor at the school.

