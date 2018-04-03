TDOE Report shows UT Martin 'Meets Expectations'

On March 20 the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2016 annual reports that evaluate education programs throughout the state.

In each of the four evaluation areas the University of Tennessee at Martin’s program passed assessment with “meets expectations”.

“I am very pleased with this data that shows continuous improvement within our Educator Preparation Program,” said Donna Neblett, director of the educator preparation program and its accreditation. “Our administration, faculty, staff and students work tirelessly to ensure we are connected with the most recent standards, best practices and our school district partners.”

Data was compiled to:

Assess candidate recruitment and selection

Employment and retention

Candidate assessment

Completer effectiveness and impact

In the candidate recruitment and selection area, the UT Martin program reported 99.7 percent of undergraduates held a grade point average of 2.75 or more upon admission to the program.

While in the program admitted students maintained a class average of 3.41 GPA while the state threshold only requires a 3.0 average GPA.

As for employment and retention, program graduates were employed and retained in the education field for at least two years 95 percent of the time, passing the state threshold of 85 percent.

With candidate assessment UT Martin program completers passed the required pedagogical assessments 95.5 percent of the time, the required literary assessment 97.3 percent of the time and 93.2 percent of the time in specialty area exams.

Statewide the required expectation is 90 percent.

Completer effectiveness and impact, the final area, describes the level of performance of UT Martin program graduates as teachers in their own classrooms.

Teachers who are alumni of UT Martin scored 92 percent in overall effectiveness, passing the state threshold of 85 percent.

For further information call Donna Neblett at 731-881-7686 or go to this email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.