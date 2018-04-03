Deputies: Man who failed to register as sex offender captured in TN

A wanted man has been captured who was wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said he had an arrest warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Detectives said he was captured by authorities in Tennessee.

Andrew Lowery, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky. Lowery, who is 27 years old, was believed to be in the area of Erin, Tennessee.

Deputies said by law, he has to register with the Sex Offender Registry for his lifetime and Lowery is not in compliance at this time.

Detectives had been searching for Lowery regarding a burglary that occurred at the end of March in Paducah.

