Deputies: Man failed to register as sex offender, wanted by sheriffs office

A man is wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department deputies who said he has an arrest warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Andrew Lowery, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky. Lowery, who is 27 years old, is believed to be in the area of Erin, Tennessee.

Deputies said by law, he has to register with the Sex Offender Registry for his lifetime and Lowery is not in compliance at this time.

Detectives have also been searching for Lowery regarding a burglary that occurred at the end of March in Paducah.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lowery. The public can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, their local law enforcement agency, or Crimestoppers at 270-443-8355.

Tipsters could be eligible for an award up to $1,000.

