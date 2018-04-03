Guided tours to offer chance to see bison at Illinois park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guided tours to offer chance to see bison at Illinois park

Prairie visitors will be able to see bison soon (Source: AP) Prairie visitors will be able to see bison soon (Source: AP)

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Visitors to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington in northeastern Illinois will soon be able to go on guided hikes to look for bison.

The U.S. Forest Service says that, depending on the weather, what is called the Ranger Trailer at the Iron Bridge Trailhead will reopen on Saturday for the season.

Volunteer rangers will staff the Ranger Trailer on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season and beginning on May 6 will lead hikes to look for bison.

The Ranger Trailer was first opened in 2016 in response to public interest in the bison herd that was introduced to the area the year before as part of a 20-year conservation experiment.

Information about the Ranger Trailer can be found on Facebook or on Twitter at @MidewinNatTP.

