What you need to know April 3

Severe weather will move through parts of the Heartland (Source: KFVS) Severe weather will move through parts of the Heartland (Source: KFVS)
Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 3.

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day. Here is what you need to know.

The storms will make it to the Heartland around 2 p.m. and we should be done with them around 9 p.m. There is a wind advisory in effect for today. Gusts of up to 40mph are possible even before the storm hits.

Damaging winds are the primary threat from the storms. Hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. The southeastern half of the Heartland faces the greatest threat of severe weather.

Some areas could drop below freezing tonight. But freezing and frost are more likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

On and off rain chances continue from Friday to Sunday. That includes the possibility of freezing weekend mornings.

Making headlines

  1. Due to the threat of severe weather, the Murphysboro Emergency Management will not be testing the warning sirens on April 3.
  2. The KYTC has scheduled the demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for April 11.
  3. A western Kentucky woman is accused of child abuse and a six-year-old has been removed from her care.
  4. Voters will take to the polls today for the Missouri General Municipal Elections. Here is what you need to know.
  5. The Budweiser Clydesdales have galloped into Cape Girardeau for a week-long visit.

Trending web stories

Daycare workers in South Dakota are accused of slamming kids onto the floor and stepping on them.

Cloned horses have contributed for some years to a champion polo team in Argentina. 

A mother is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly used a Taser on her 17-year-old son to wake him up for church.

Get the disaster shelters stocked up, Costco now sells a year-long emergency food supply.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

