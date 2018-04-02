Villanova take top spot in the NCAA Basketball Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Villanova take top spot in the NCAA Basketball Tournament

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Villanova takes NCAA basketball's top spot. (Source: Raycom Media) Villanova takes NCAA basketball's top spot. (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Villanova brings home more hardware after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

Donte DiVincenzo put up an impressive 31 points for the Wildcats.

This makes 3 championship titles for Villanova, the other being 1985 and 2016.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly