Blues lose to Capitals in playoff race

The St. Louis Blue loses a tough one as the season is winding down.

The Blues got goals from Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund, but fall to the Washington Capitals 4-2.

Now 5th in the Western Conference's Central Division, the Blues have 3 games left in the regular season.

