Blues lose to Capitals in playoff race

No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.
Villanova brings home more hardware after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.
Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. says he is declaring for the NBA draft.
The St. Louis Blue loses a tough one as the season is winding down.
St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.
