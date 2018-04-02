EDvolution Center: technology for teaching teachers

Technology-forward learning is a major focus for the College of Education at Southeast Missouri State University.

So much so, they have an entire center dedicated to it.

"We're preparing innovative educators," Diana Rogers-Adkinson said, who is the Dean of the College of Education. "They'll enter school districts having a different set of knowledge and skills than the average teacher."

The SEMO college of Education is one of 400 schools around the world recognized as an Apple Distinguished School.

At the EDvolution Center at SEMO, it's all about thinking outside the box.

"The sky's the limit, like, it's just your creativity that's holding you back in here," sophomore Jared Ernst said.

"I was like, what am I going to 3D print for an English classroom?" student Justin Pullin said. "It really pushes your creativity for sure."

This state of the art facility is giving future teachers an edge.

"Before we launched this, our alumni do a first year teach evaluation of our program and most of them said they were pretty weak when they went into the schools in terms of using the technology and we knew we had to stop that," Diana Rogers-Adkinson said, who is the Dean of the College of Education.

That's where the Edvolution Center comes in.

Now, more than 4 years later...

"We've pretty much gone from A to Z in terms of the skill set or our young educators and it makes them extremely marketable and very sought after," Rogers-Adkinson said.

Making SEMO very attractive in terms of recruitment.

"I went to other universities and they had nothing like this," freshman Elizabeth Wolk said.

It's like a technology playground with 3D printers, laser cutters, virtual reality and so much more.

"I've also been able to use the green screen quite a bit different projects, teaching those students and they love seeing their teachers up on the screen," Junior Kenzie Gramm said. "It's really makes the lesson more personal."

It is changing the way we think about education.

"We would not have been able to do it if it wasn't for the fantastic alumni and even my own faculty," Rogers-Adkinson said.

It's been so successful, Rogers-Adkinson said other schools in the area are coming to them for advice on developing their own model.

And student get use all this stuff at no cost, not even a technology fee.

