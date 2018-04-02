ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

“Trooper Parks' actions in Massac County that day undoubtedly kept his fellow officers from being injured or killed,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “He exemplifies the 'protect' part of the police motto 'to protect and serve.'”

Trooper Parks was called to assist area law enforcement officers pursuing an armed suspect who has assaulted a Metropolis resident the previous day. Officers had set up a perimeter around a heavily where the suspect was believed to be. Parks spotted the suspect, saw that he was still armed, and followed him while communicating his position to fellow officers. When the suspect raised a handgun and pointed it at law enforcement officers who were closing in, Parks fired his service rifle and killed the armed man.

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism that demonstrates selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty. Parks is a member of Illinois State Troopers FOP Lodge Number 41. He received the award at a local lodge meeting in Anna.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.