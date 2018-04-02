Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

Due to the threat of severe weather on Apr. 2, Murphysboro Emergency Management will not be testing the warning sirens on the first Tuesday of the Month as they normally do.
Due to the threat of severe weather on Apr. 2, Murphysboro Emergency Management will not be testing the warning sirens on the first Tuesday of the Month as they normally do.
Technology forward learning is a major focus for the College of Education at Southeast Missouri State University. So much so, they have an entire center dedicated to it. "We're preparing innovative educators," Diana Roger-Adkinson said, who is the Dean of the College of Education. "They'll enter school districts having a different set of knowledge and skills than the average teacher." The SEMO college of Education is one of 400 schools around the world rec...
Technology forward learning is a major focus for the College of Education at Southeast Missouri State University. So much so, they have an entire center dedicated to it. "We're preparing innovative educators," Diana Roger-Adkinson said, who is the Dean of the College of Education. "They'll enter school districts having a different set of knowledge and skills than the average teacher." The SEMO college of Education is one of 400 schools around the world rec...
Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.
Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April.
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April.
Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.