Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act

According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

on Apr. 2, KSP post 1 detectives executed two separate search warrants at the McCracken County Jail

The first was related to the investigation into the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8 from the McCracken County Jail. 

The second was related to the investigation into the Mar. 26 death of Joshua A. Fuson, 33 of Paducah, KY at the McCracken County Jail.

Both investigations are ongoing and no charges have been filed.

