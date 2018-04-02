DACA students speak out after Pres. Trump tweets 'No more DACA deal'

Osornio and other Dreamers at SIU say they are anxious about their futures following a weekend of tweets from President Trump. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

With President Trump claiming "...NO MORE DACA DEAL" on Twitter, some Southern Illinois University DACA students fear an uncertain future.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Martha Osornio Ruiz, an SIU student, came to the United States when she was a baby, and DACA has afforded her the opportunity to stay in lawfully in the U.S. and receive work permits. However, with the ending of DACA, has a lot up in the air.

"We are kind of in limbo again with all of the dreamers and DACA students," said Osornio.

"I'm now struggling with what am I going to do when I graduate, do I want to apply for work again and continue to work in country until something happens? Do I want to continue my education and pursue my degree in Masters of Fine Arts," Osornio wondered. "I do not want to believe that I have to back and be in the shadows after DACA has happened…"

President Trump fired off a series of tweets centered around immigration laws, but one that reads, "These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA…" is inaccurate according to the Immigration law expert Cindy Buys.

"There are no new applications for DACA being accepted," Buys said. "Those who are already a part of the DACA program can apply for renewal. In addition, a new immigrant couldn't take advantage of the suspended program because they have to prove they have been here for several years."

Another DACA student interning in Springfield, Oneida Vargas said, "It's frustrating…as it is our lives are in limbo and it just kind of seems like they are playing a game with our lives…it just adds a lot more stress than we already have."

But Osornio said these laws can't steal their voice.

"If he thinks that because he says no to the DACA deal it's going to stop undocumented students and Dreamers like myself to not be vocal about the power that we have within our voices, then he's underestimating the power we have."

Court rulings have kept the DACA program in place until higher courts can weigh in.

However, the President is blaming Democrats for not wanting to help the so-called "dreamers." The President is also threatening to end NAFTA if Mexico doesn't do more to stop illegal immigration.

