Big Wheel races roll again

A favorite Easter event in San Francisco, California took to the streets again on Sunday, April 1.

It was "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" for a chance to careen down the city's "real curviest" street, Vermont Street, just for fun.

Kids can take part but adult kids invented it and have kept it alive.

"...people come from all over the country, sometimes internationally, yeah, and uh, it's pretty much the most wacky, fun event you can have in San Francisco," organizer Frog Gilmore said.

Legend has it the event started in 2000 by one guy riding a big wheel down Lombard Street. It grew through the years to include hundreds and moved to Vermont Street in 2008.

