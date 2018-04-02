Old US 68/KY 80 scheduled for demolition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old US 68/KY 80 scheduled for demolition

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
KYTC will be preps for bridge demolition (Source: KYTC) KYTC will be preps for bridge demolition (Source: KYTC)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.

Traffic on the news US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge will be blocked for up to two hours to allow the use of explosives on the old bridge. Boat traffic will be halt extensively.

“The detonation is expected sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. CDT, ” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor. “Motorists are advised of the closure of the New U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge for up to 2 hours to accommodate the blast. Recreational boat traffic will also be halted for several hours or more, with commercial boat traffic blocked for up to 24 hours."

Spectator overlooks will be limited to a 1,500 ft clear zone.

“The demolition crew has indicated an area along the multi-use trail on the Land Between The Lakes side will be out of the clear zone and available for spectators.  There will be an east viewing near the Lakeview One Stop the Canton end of the bridge,” McGregor said.  ”Space for spectators will be much more limited than what we had for the old Eggners Ferry Bridge blast on Kentucky Lake.”

Traffic on US 68/KY 80 will be stopped near the Lakeview One Stop on the Canton end of the new bridge.  Traffic will be stopped at the Energy Lake Road Crossover at the Land Between The Lakes end.  Anyone behind those points will be out of the clear zone where they can watch the blast.

The old US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge was first opened in 1932 as a troll bridge. Tolls were removed in August 1945. The bridge was also known as the Henry R. Lawrence Memorial Bridge and the Canton Bridge, the 3,104-foot-long structure has two 321-foot Parker through truss main spans and a 121-foot Pratt deck truss.

The new bridge was contracted by PCL Civil Constructors of Denver, Co. for $128 million including the removal of the old bridge. The new 3,805-foot-long bridge has a 550-foot basket-handle arch main span and opened to 2-lane traffic on Feb. 12. 

Work along the new US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge will continue through this year, including construction of a multi-use path, completion of permanent roadway connections, painting of the main arch, and other finish work.

