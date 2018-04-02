Paducah, KY woman accused of child abuse

A western Kentucky woman is accused of child abuse.

Jennifer Smith, 31, of Paducah, was charged with criminal abuse first degree, a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

On March 30, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was notified by an area doctor's office of possible child abuse. The victim of the alleged abuse was six years old.

During the investigation, detectives and deputies found that the victim had injuries that were severe enough to require hospitalization. Due to the injuries, detectives say the abuse appeared to have been an ongoing offense because they said there were new and old injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, the mother of the child, identified as Smith, denied any abuse. They said she was unable to give reasonable explanations for the injuries to her child.

Detectives talked to the child as well as another child of Smith's during the investigation.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Department of Social Services throughout the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges/arrests are possible as more information is learned.

According to the sheriff's department, the children were removed from Smith's care.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.