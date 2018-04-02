Paducah, KY woman accused of child abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY woman accused of child abuse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jennifer Smith is accused of child abuse. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Jennifer Smith is accused of child abuse. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky woman is accused of child abuse.

Jennifer Smith, 31, of Paducah, was charged with criminal abuse first degree, a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

On March 30, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was notified by an area doctor's office of possible child abuse. The victim of the alleged abuse was six years old.

During the investigation, detectives and deputies found that the victim had injuries that were severe enough to require hospitalization. Due to the injuries, detectives say the abuse appeared to have been an ongoing offense because they said there were new and old injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, the mother of the child, identified as Smith, denied any abuse. They said she was unable to give reasonable explanations for the injuries to her child.

Detectives talked to the child as well as another child of Smith's during the investigation.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Department of Social Services throughout the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges/arrests are possible as more information is learned.

According to the sheriff's department, the children were removed from Smith's care.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly