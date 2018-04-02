Two injured in single vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two injured in single vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-57. (Source: Illinois State Police) ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-57. (Source: Illinois State Police)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are injured in a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL.

According to ISP, William Chang, 64, of Little Rock, Ark., was traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle drove off the road and entered the median. The vehicle then overturned several times totaling the vehicle. 

Chang and his passenger, Berlita Chang, 75, of Little Rock, Ark., were transported to a regional hospital for their injuries.

William Chang was cited for improper lane usage.

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

