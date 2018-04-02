Two injured in single vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL

Two people are injured in a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL.

According to ISP, William Chang, 64, of Little Rock, Ark., was traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle drove off the road and entered the median. The vehicle then overturned several times totaling the vehicle.

Chang and his passenger, Berlita Chang, 75, of Little Rock, Ark., were transported to a regional hospital for their injuries.

William Chang was cited for improper lane usage.

