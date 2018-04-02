Inmate death at Weakley County Jail under investigation

An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)

An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, at 4:45 p.m. officers were notified that a 35-year-old male was having a seizure.

Weakley County Emergency Medical Services sent an ambulance to the scene. When the ambulance arrived, the inmate was in cardiac arrest and the EMS crew tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

The Nashville Medical Examiner's Officer will do an autopsy.

