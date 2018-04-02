Identity of deceased inmate at Weakley County Jail released

An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)

The name of an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail on April 2 at 5:26 p.m. has been released.

Danny Joe Boane, 35, was serving a four-year sentence for aggravated burglary when he had a seizure at the facility. This incident is currently under investigation.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, at 4:45 p.m. officers were notified that Boane was having a seizure.

Weakley County Emergency Medical Services sent an ambulance to the scene. When the ambulance arrived, the inmate was in cardiac arrest and the EMS crew tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

The Nashville Medical Examiner's Officer will do an autopsy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.