4/2/18 - Arnold Killian

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Who is your legend?

When we talk about legends, many people come to mind. If you're a baseball fan, you might think of Babe Ruth, or my favorite Cardinal Ozzie Smith. In music you might think of the Beetles or Beethoven.

When you think of legends of KFVS, many names come to mind. The man who started it all, Oscar Hirsch is definitely a legend. "Mr. KFVS" himself Don McNeely, he’s a legend too. In my first weeks here I got to meet the person who spent 42 years literally building, maintaining, and putting his life into what you are seeing right now on KFVS.

Arnold Killian retired from KFVS last week after 42 years of faithful service. Arnold started his career here at KFVS fresh out of the military. The things Arnold saw across the years are astounding. The move from film to video tape to video files and the digital revolution. Through the progression of technology, Arnold was a leader the whole way.

Arnold was not on camera as a Heartland News anchor, or a reporter, or meteorologist. He was and is a behind-the-scenes super hero who is responsible for more than four decades of making sure viewers across the Heartland stayed safe, informed, and entertained. From severe weather to everyday maintenance, Arnold spent more hours here at KFVS than he did with his own family over the years.

So to Arnold and Connie Killian, we say congratulations and don't worry, you'll always be a part of the KFVS family. We still have your number and from time-to-time, we are going to call you to tap into your wisdom for all things KFVS. After all, you're the only one who truly knows the chiller system.

Arnold Killian, you are a KFVS legend and we all want to say thank you for 42 years of making this A Better Heartland.

