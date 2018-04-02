Missouri House advancing bill on opioid crisis

An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.
An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.
The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.
The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.
The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.
The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will drop as we continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours, before increasing again this afternoon and evening.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will drop as we continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours, before increasing again this afternoon and evening.
A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days.
A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days.