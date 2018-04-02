Missouri House advancing bill on opioid crisis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House advancing bill on opioid crisis

This Missouri House is advancing a bill aimed at fighting the opioid crisis. (Source: Pixabay) This Missouri House is advancing a bill aimed at fighting the opioid crisis. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House is advancing a bill aimed at fighting the opioid crisis with drug take-back programs and limits on prescriptions.

The proposal would limit initial painkiller prescriptions to seven-day supplies for acute pain. Cancer and hospice patients would be exempt, and doctors could write longer prescriptions if they deem it necessary.

Rolla Republican Rep. Keith Frederick's measure also would allow for drug take-back programs in the state. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they didn't dispense. If made law, the measure would allow for drop-off boxes for unused prescriptions at pharmacies approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The bill needs final approval in the House to move to the Senate.

Opioids bill is HB 2105 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Inmate death at Weakley County Jail under investigation

    Inmate death at Weakley County Jail under investigation

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:37:06 GMT
    An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)

    An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.

    An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.

  • KSP investigating McCracken Co. inmate death

    KSP investigating McCracken Co. inmate death

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:08:42 GMT
    According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.

    The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.

  • Paducah will hold Main Street Spring Spruce Up

    Paducah will hold Main Street Spring Spruce Up

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:58:36 GMT
    (source: City of Paducah, KY)(source: City of Paducah, KY)
    source: City of Paducah, KYsource: City of Paducah, KY

    The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.

    The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly