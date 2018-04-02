Western KY judge suspended for 60 days - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Western KY judge suspended for 60 days

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days. (Source: Raycom Media) A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days. (Source: Raycom Media)
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days.

Judge Timothy A. Langford is a Circuit Court Judge for Kentucky's 1st Judicial Circuit, which includes Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties. He's accused of using inmates to work on a church which he attends and has a leadership position.

Before his final hearing, the parties reached an agreement to resolve the matter.

You can click here to read the full agreement or read it below.

Langford's suspension starts on April 18 and ends June 16. During this suspension, he will refrain from performing the duties of his office, will not access or use court resources and will not appear at the Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Courthouses.

As part of the agreement, he also withdrew as a member of the Board of Directors of the First Judicial Circuit Corrections Board, Inc. He also agreed to not hold any subsequent leadership, management or other administrative position with a third-party administrator or provider of a court-approved probation monitoring program while he is a judge.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Inmate death at Weakley County Jail under investigation

    Inmate death at Weakley County Jail under investigation

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:37:06 GMT
    An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail. (Source: Raycom Media)

    An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.

    An inmate death at the Weakley County Jail on Apr. 2 at 5:26 p.m. is under investigation.

  • KSP investigating McCracken Co. inmate death

    KSP investigating McCracken Co. inmate death

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:08:42 GMT
    According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.

    The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.

  • Paducah will hold Main Street Spring Spruce Up

    Paducah will hold Main Street Spring Spruce Up

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:58:36 GMT
    (source: City of Paducah, KY)(source: City of Paducah, KY)
    source: City of Paducah, KYsource: City of Paducah, KY

    The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.

    The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly