Western KY judge suspended for 60 days

A western Kentucky judge has been suspended from his duties for 60 days.

Judge Timothy A. Langford is a Circuit Court Judge for Kentucky's 1st Judicial Circuit, which includes Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties. He's accused of using inmates to work on a church which he attends and has a leadership position.

Before his final hearing, the parties reached an agreement to resolve the matter.

Langford's suspension starts on April 18 and ends June 16. During this suspension, he will refrain from performing the duties of his office, will not access or use court resources and will not appear at the Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Courthouses.

As part of the agreement, he also withdrew as a member of the Board of Directors of the First Judicial Circuit Corrections Board, Inc. He also agreed to not hold any subsequent leadership, management or other administrative position with a third-party administrator or provider of a court-approved probation monitoring program while he is a judge.

