Paducah will hold Main Street Spring Spruce Up

The Paducah community is invited to come downtown Saturday, April 7 to help with the beautification of the historic downtown area.

Paducah Main Street’s Spring Spruce Up will be from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

During that time, volunteers, downtown residents, and businesses will spend time beautifying the flower beds and planters, picking up litter, and refreshing the mulch in the downtown flower beds.

City of Paducah Planning Director Tammara Tracy says, “I encourage everyone to come downtown and bring your friends and family. It’s a perfect chance to meet people and show your community pride by beautifying Paducah’s historic downtown neighborhood.”

Volunteers should meet at the gazebo at 2nd and Broadway at 8:30 a.m. for instructions.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves, water bucket, and gardening tools.

However, gloves will be provided if needed.

Volunteers will be assigned an area including Market Square, the gazebo area, sections of Broadway, 3rd Street, and sections of Kentucky Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Plants are being provided by Phelps Farm Store with the mulch provided by the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department.

If there is light rain, the event will continue as scheduled.

However, if heavy rain is in the forecast, Spring Spruce Up will be postponed until Apr. 14.

For more information on how you or your group can help, contact Tracy at 270-444-8690 or ttracy@paducahky.gov.

